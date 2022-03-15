Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Come Celebrate Spring with River's Edge Gallery!

HAPPENING THIS MONTH!
Celebrate Spring at "The River's Edge Gallery"
MARCH 11th-April 1st
Come explore River's Edge Gallery located in historic downtown Apalach and enjoy some beautiful artwork to view and purchase!

March 11 - April 1, 2022

Artist demonstrations. Special discounts on select artwork April 1 we will be foolin' around with tea and scones as you select your favorite art piece to add to your collection!



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment