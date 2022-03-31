Florida Women's Hall of Fame 40th Anniversary

Do you know a woman who has made a difference in the lives of women, girls, and all Florida citizens? Now is the time for her efforts to be known and recognized.
This is the 40th anniversary of the Florida Women's Hall of Fame. Since 1982 the Florida Women's Hall of Fame has commemorated women's history by honoring and remembering those women whose lives and contributions have improved the quality of life for Florida and the nation. They are pioneers who have broken down barriers, created new opportunities, and championed issues to create better paths for women and girls.
Annually, the Florida Commission on the Status of Women facilitates the nomination and selection process, and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Commission receives and reviews all nominations and recommends ten outstanding women to the Governor of Florida, from whom up to three will be chosen for induction. Inductees will be recognized and honored at a special ceremony in the Fall of 2022 and memorialized in the State Capitol forever.
