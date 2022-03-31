Thursday, March 31, 2022

Florida Women's Hall of Fame 40th Anniversary

Florida Women’s Hall of Fame
﻿ Nominations Closing April 30, 2022
Do you know a woman who has made a difference in the lives of women, girls, and all Florida citizens? Now is the time for her efforts to be known and recognized. 

This is the 40th anniversary of the Florida Women's Hall of Fame. Since 1982 the Florida Women's Hall of Fame has commemorated women's history by honoring and remembering those women whose lives and contributions have improved the quality of life for Florida and the nation. They are pioneers who have broken down barriers, created new opportunities, and championed issues to create better paths for women and girls.

Annually, the Florida Commission on the Status of Women facilitates the nomination and selection process, and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Commission receives and reviews all nominations and recommends ten outstanding women to the Governor of Florida, from whom up to three will be chosen for induction. Inductees will be recognized and honored at a special ceremony in the Fall of 2022 and memorialized in the State Capitol forever.
We Depend on You!
As Chair of the Woman’s Hall of Fame Committee in this 40th Anniversary year for the Florida Commission on the Status of Women; it is my honor and privilege to review each nomination for the inspiring women that will be nominated. Past inductees have come from across our state and a variety of fields – from the arts, sports, business, science, education, activism, legal, political, medical, agriculture, community leadership, and more. You can learn more about prior year inductees here.

Whom do you know that deserves this recognition? This is a very special year and I want to personally invite you to nominate a deserving woman today who has made a difference in the lives of women, girls, and all Florida citizens so she can be considered for this prestigious honor. Nominations close on April 30, 2022.

Visit the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame website for full details and help nominate the next class of inductees into the Florida Women's Hall of Fame.

Sincerely,
Commissioner Lori Day
Chair, 2022 Florida Women's Hall of Fame
Nominate
Florida Women's Hall of Fame |850.414.3531|flwomenshalloffame.org


