Franklin County commissioners have signed a Memorandum of agreement with Gulf County ARC and Transportation for transporting special needs Citizens out of the county during an evacuation.
This is the second year of the agreement.
Gulf County ARC provides free transportation services in Franklin and Gulf Counties to senior citizens and those with developmental disabilities including trips to doctors offices, dialysis, as well as to recreation, shopping, and school.
The agreement with Franklin County will allow the company to transport residents who can't drive themselves when a local state of emergency has been declared.
That includes transportation for people in wheelchairs.
