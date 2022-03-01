Lieutenant Colonel Herman [Hank] Butler, Jr. has been named Grand Marshal of the Camp Gordon Johnston Veterans Parade which will be held on Saturday, March 12th in Carrabelle.
The parade recognizes and salutes all veterans from all branches of service from WWII to present as
well as honoring our country’s remaining WWII veterans.
Hank has consistently participated in CGJ Parades representing the Citrus County Florida Chapter 192 of
the Korean War Veterans Association.
Hank Butler enlisted in the U.S. Navy on November 18th, 1950, serving for 4 years including during the Korean War.
He then went on continue his military service through the National Guard and U.S. Reserves, serving with the Florida Army National Guard for 20 years.
Hank served a combined total of 32 years of service to his country in a variety of assignments including on the U.S.S. Cape Esperance, and as a Helicopter Pilot, Forward Observer, and Battery Commander.
He retired from service in 1985.
The Camp Gordon Johnston Association invites the public, veterans, and their families to the Camp Gordon Johnston Veteran Parade on Saturday, March 12 starting at 10:45 to honor and celebrate the service of our military veterans.
For more information, go to https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/visit/cgj-days/
