Mediacom internet customers should be seeing a substantial download speed boost.
Effective immediately, many of Mediacom's most popular internet packages are speeding up for over 900,000 customers nationally at no additional charge.
Download speeds for Access Internet 60 will rise to 100 Mbps, a 67% increase.
Download speeds for Internet 100 will jump to 200 Mbps, a 100% increase and download speeds for Internet 300 will move to 400 Mbps, a 33% increase.
In addition, Mediacom will be doubling the download speeds for the Connect2Compete Plus tier from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps.
Customers may have to reboot their modem for the speed changes to take effect.
In addition, older modems may need to be upgraded to take full advantage of the increased speeds.
Older modems leased from Mediacom are eligible to be exchanged at no additional charge.
