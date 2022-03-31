Recreational fishing for gag grouper opens on April 1st in state waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties.
The regional season will remain open through June 30th.
The season will close through much of the summer, and reopen for a fall season beginning September 1st.
Gag grouper fishing will be allowed in all waters of the Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County.
The gag grouper recreational harvest minimum size limit is 22 inches total length and the bag limit is two gag grouper per person.
If you plan to fish for gag grouper in Gulf state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, make sure to sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip.
You can Sign up today at https://license.gooutdoorsflorida.com/
