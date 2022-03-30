Shorebirds have begun to nest along the coast which means that people should take extra care while wandering the beaches.
According to Audubon Florida, sites in the Florida Panhandle usually vie for the title of "first nesting site in Florida."
Dog Island and T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park tied this year.
Audubon staff recorded Snowy Plover eggs laid around March 1 for both sites.
As of mid-March, Dog Island had seven active Snowy Plover nests.
In the Panhandle, Snowy Plovers dominate the first month until American oystercatchers, and Wilson’s Plovers start nesting.
There are also Laughing Gulls and Brown Pelicans and wading birds like Great Egrets and Tricolored Herons.
To help protect shorebird nests, State and federal wildlife biologists recommend that visitors maintain a minimum distance of 300 feet from nesting colonies.
Keep pets on a leash and away from posted areas.
And avoid flying kites around nesting colonies, which can be mistaken as "predators" by the adult birds, leaving nests exposed to extreme heat from the summer sun.
All nesting shorebirds are protected by state and federal law so if you find a disturbed nest, an injured bird, or some other wildlife violation report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-3922.
No comments:
Post a Comment