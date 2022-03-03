Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

It seems like the new year just started and it’s March already! When you think of March you might think of NCAA Basketball’s March Madness, a Spring Break vacation, or flowers blooming. Whatever you think about, Spring is here and things will start to get a little “mad” around here too with people, including visitors, starting to make trips to the beach, their favorite fishing hole or to a local business to get that yard, pool or house ready for the summer. Whatever the reason, Wakulla businesses are gearing up for a busy time of the year!
So, the flowers aren’t the only things blooming - Business is blooming as well! That is evident from the housing permits being issued, the numerous “brick and mortar” new business construction and the new business start-ups we are seeing every day. While growth does create its challenges (such as traffic), it also brings improvements to our everyday life through more local employment opportunities, increased wages, a competitive marketplace and more options for the consumer. It also helps keeps taxes local.
The Chamber of Commerce is also blooming with new members as well! In January there were 13 new members: Blackwater Systems Integrators LLC; Blessed at Hands Boutique; Crystal Clean Maid Service LLC; Guardian Public Adjusting LLC; JPM Major Appliance & A/C; North Florida Learning Center; Posey’s Steam Room & Oyster Bar; Rapid Press Inc.; Shell Point Marine & Powersports; Wakulla County Public Library; Wakulla County Youth Baseball Assoc.; Wakulla Kiwanis Club and Wakulla Teen Center!
Despite a short month, in February there were 14 new members: Attack-One Fire Management Services, Inc.; BizCo Rentals; Blackfoot Roofing; Good Times for Rent of Wakulla; HCA Florida Capital Primary Care; J&K Rocks; Jimmy John’s; Salvation Army Tallahassee Corps; Sue’s Art Workshop; The Wakulla Sun; VOLLEYiQ; Wakulla Ducks Unlimited; Wakulla County Girls Softball Assoc.; and Williamson Outfitters LLC! More here
Chamber and Member Events
Ribbon Cutting for Blessed at Hands Boutique
The chamber held a ribbon cutting Thursday, February 24th for recently opened Blessed at Hands Boutique, owned by Natika Thompson, located at North Pointe Center, 1626 Crawfordville Hwy., Suite B in Crawfordville. The boutique offers men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, purses, hats, sunglasses, bundles of human hair to sew -in and wigs, hair products, eye lashes, face masks, cell phone cases, hand-made blankets by Natika’s daughter, and jewelry. The store is open Monday through Thursday 10-6:30pm, Friday 10-7pm, and Saturday 10-5pm.
Ribbon Cutting for BizCoRentals
Photo Credits Lynda Kinsey, The Wakulla Sun
The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome BizCoRentals, LLC to the community. Established in December 2021 by Audrey Frazier, BizCoRentals is your local go-to for bounce houses & party equipment rentals. Bounce house rentals are a perfect addition to birthday parties, corporate events, or even family reunions. You can check out their inventory and find out more at bizcorentals.com or call or text 850.544.7932.
Come peek into the past when The Wakulla News hosts a “Grand Reveal Reception” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10,2022, at the office at 3119-A Crawfordville Highway. This is part of the 125th anniversary celebration of The Wakulla News. Coffee and donuts will be served. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet Editor Cheri Harris and take a little trip back in Wakulla County history with issues of the local community paper dating back to 1948.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
