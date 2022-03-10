Thursday, March 10, 2022

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Welcome New Members:


Becky Freeman - St. James Bay Golf Resort
151 Laughing Gull Lane, Carrabelle
850.697.9609
Tyler Toles - Hancock Whitney
101 N. Monroe St., Tallahassee
850.325.3156
tyler.toles@hancockwhitney.com
 
Wakulla 4-H Summer camps and Deadlines
Wakulla 4-H Program Announces 2022 Summer Camp Dates and Deadlines - UF/IFAS Extension Wakulla County (ufl.edu)

Chamber and Member Events


Camp Gordon Johnston honors Canines and Cartoonists
Special Exhibit
3/1-4/2

Wakulla Wonderful Celebration
3/12
Seeking vendors- inquire at Wakulla Extension office 850.926.3931
 

Camp Gordon Johnston Dice Run
Camp Gordon Johnston Veteran's Parade
3/12

19th  Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival Vendor Application
3/19
Networking Luncheon hosted by Sherlock Springs, Catered by The Kast Net
3/23
Menu: Bourbon Chicken, Lo Mein, Fired Rice, Egg Rolls
Cost: $15 per person
Reply to this email to reserve your seat(s)

United Way of the Big Bend Shop & Stroll Event
3/24

Wakulla Ducks Unlimited Annual Dinner
3/26

Panacea Beer & Oyster Festival
Updated with ticket link
3/26

11th Annual Low Country Boil Fundraiser
4/2

11th Annual Low Country Boil

Tables available - download image for more information
Come see us at our office and purchase your drink tickets early

SAVE THE DATE
Sopchoppy Worm Grunting Festival & 5K Run
4/9

Household Hazardous Waste Day
4/23

SAVE THE DATE
Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament
4/23 and 4/24
FSUCML Open House, St. Teresa, Florida
4/30
(https://marinelab.fsu.edu/outreach_education/special-events/open-house/)

2022 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.


