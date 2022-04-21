Are You Interested in Serving as a Member on the Wakulla County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee?

Wakulla County is currently seeking at least 8 (eight) and no more than 11 (eleven) citizens who have a willingness to serve as a member on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC). The AHAC is a decision-making committee that has the responsibility to review affordable housing incentives available within the county and to make recommendations concerning those incentives to the Board of County Commissioners. Each member of the AHAC must be a representative of one of the following categories with at least 6 (six) categories represented on the Committee:
- Residential home building industry in connection with affordable housing.
- Banking or mortgage banking industry in connection with affordable housing.
- Representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building in connection with affordable housing.
- Advocate for low-income persons in connection with affordable housing.
- For-profit provider of affordable housing.
- Not-for-profit provider of affordable housing.
- Real estate professional in connection with affordable housing.
- Local planning agency pursuant to Florida Statutes, Sec. 163.3174.
- Resides within the jurisdiction of the local governing body making the appointments.
- Represents employers within the jurisdiction.
- Represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan.
These positions are on a volunteer basis only and the members would have the responsibility of being present at each scheduled AHAC meeting beginning June 2022.
Citizens wishing to serve as a member should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience which includes the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Please email your information to Lynda Brahier at lbrahier@mywakulla.com or by fax to 926-1528.
