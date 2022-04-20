Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
📣𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

The coastal resort style WindMark® Beach community is located along the shores of beautiful St. Joseph Bay near Port St Joe, Florida.

Here is your opportunity to experience Windmark Beach! The WindMark Beach Block Party is happening on Saturday, April 23rd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. eastern!

Enjoy an afternoon outside exploring the WindMark Beach community and visiting the Village Center tenants, test ride a yolo bike along the beachwalk, enjoy live music and much more!

This event is FREE and open to the public, we look forward to seeing you there!
📣 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

Coming Soon! R&R Outfitters is your one stop shop- Rent or purchase paddle boards, kayaks, beach bikes, and more located in the heart of Windmark Beach.

Join us for the Grand opening and Ribbon Cutting of R&R Outfitters on April 23rd at 11AM ET, followed by WindMark Block Party from 12PM to 4PM. Stay for lunch, giveaways, live music and more.

We look forward to seeing you there!
 
R&R Outfitters
107 Good Morning St., Port St. Joe 32456
📣𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 📣

Bow Wow Meow Beach Shop is conveniently located in the Windmark Beach Village Center and offers a terrific selection of USA-made, high-quality foods, treats, toys, and everything else you need for your furry family! Call ahead of your vacation so your order is already here!
﻿
Bow Wow Meow Beach Shop
108 Goodmorning St #106, Port St Joe, FL 32456
(850) 229-6161
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
﻿
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment