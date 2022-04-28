NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 28, 2022

Upcoming Deadlines
May 6: Deadline to comment on Draft NOAA Fisheries and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Federal Survey Mitigation Implementation Strategy.
USDA DEADLINES
May 6: Grant applications due for Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (seafood is eligible).
May 16: Applications due for Farmers Market Promotion Program grants.
May 16: Applications due for Local Food Promotion Program grants.
May 16: Applications due for Regional Food System Partnerships grants.
May 16: Public comments due for Competition in Food Retail and Distribution Markets and Access for Agricultural Producers and Small and Mid-sized Food Processors.
June 17: Applications due for Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program grants.
