The cost to install a new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola is more than double what the county thought it would be.
The board this month opened bids from two companies who can do the work, the bids ranged between 969 thousand dollars and 989 thousand dollars.
The county had anticipated a cost closer to 425 thousand.
The installation of a new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs Armory in necessary if the county wants to use the historic building as a convention center and destination for private events.
Without the system, the building is limited to a capacity of only 50 people, though it will easily hold many more than that.
Funding for the project would come from a $250,000 grant from the State Fire Marshall’s Office and about 86 thousand dollars in Hurricane Michael insurance proceeds.
The county expected the remainder to be covered by the Tourist Development Council.
The bids have been forwarded to the architect on the project for a recommendation.
If one of the bids is accepted, construction will take about 5 months, putting completion of the project around the beginning of September.
The project also requires the removal of lead-based paint from he building which is estimated to take two to three months to complete, and will have to be done before the installation of the sprinkler system.
