The Triumph Gulf Coast Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to award a $20 million grant the Wakulla County School Board to create the War Eagle Career Academy, a free-standing facility that will embed Career Tech Education training in the curriculum for students in Wakulla and Franklin Counties in partnership with Lively Technical College.
Triumph Gulf Coast was established by the Florida Legislature to distribute nearly one and half billion dollars to the eight Gulf coast counties hit hardest by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The War Eagle Career Academy will be located at Wakulla High School and will provide career and technical education to meet regional workforce demands.
The total cost of the project is $38,900,000.
The programs within the academy will prepare students for high-skill high-wage in demand jobs resulting in at least 7,450 industry certifications.
The Academy classes will be open to students in grades K-12 during the school day and adult students in the evening.
Examples of the new and expanded programs include artificial intelligence; Amazon Web Services; physical therapy and sports medicine; television production; Digital Media; Cloud Computing; banking, finance, and investments; and automotive/diesel/marine technology.
