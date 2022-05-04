Alligator hunters will have more time to hunt when the new season begins later this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week approved a new rule increasing hunting hours during the statewide alligator harvest from 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day on most areas.
The additional hunting hours will eliminate concerns about fully landing an alligator before the previous 10 a.m. ending time and provide more flexibility when scheduling hunting trips.
The FWC also agreed to add airbows with a tethered arrow as a legal method of take.
Adding precharged pneumatic airbows to the legal methods of take provides a new effective way to initially secure a line to the animal to safely gain control of it.
Airbow use would also benefit hunters with mobility challenges and youth or smaller-framed hunters.
And don't forget, Alligator hunting permits go on sale on Friday.
The application process is done in phases; during phase one you can apply through the Internet at gooutdoorsFlorida.com – you can specify up to 12 hunting areas and hunting periods on the application.
There will then be a random drawing and if you are chosen you then have to pay for the license which is 272 dollars for residents and 1022 dollars if you are from out of state.
