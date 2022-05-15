Apply now for fall quota hunts

Apply now through June 15 for fall quota and limited entry hunt permits
If you’re interested in hunting deer or wild hog this fall/winter at a Florida wildlife management area or national wildlife refuge, make plans to apply for quota, special-opportunity and national wildlife refuge hunt permits. The phase I application period opens today and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 15. You can apply at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or in person at a license agent or tax collector’s office.
Make sure you check out the fall quota hunt options at the newest WMA: Tate’s Hell – St. James Island Unit in northwest Florida. The FWC, in cooperation with the area’s lead land manger, the Florida Forest Service, is offering quota hunt permits for deer, wild turkey and wild hog. This new 8,182-acre area in Franklin County will also offer opportunities to hunt small game and migratory birds (doves, ducks, geese, coot, snipe and woodcock) during statewide seasons without a quota permit.
Find 2022-2023 WMA regulations brochures and maps and application deadlines, worksheets and other limited entry hunt details.
Update About Everglades and Francis S. Taylor and Rotenberger WMA quota permits
Starting this year, we’re changing our approach to issuing airboat quota permits at Everglades and Francis S. Taylor WMA and general gun vehicle quota permits at Rotenberger WMA.
- To avoid canceling these hunts, the FWC will no longer automatically include these quota permits in the phase I application period.
- Instead, the decision to issue these quota permits will be made in mid-June, after aerial survey results of deer are received and evaluated.
- If survey results support issuing quota permits for hunts on these WMAs, the FWC will announce their availability and how and when to apply.
Please check back to this page in mid-June for information about the availability of these quota permits. Or to receive an update via email, sign up for FWC Hunting News and make sure your email is up-to-date at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Opportunity to provide input via annual wild turkey harvest survey
We’re conducting our annual survey of spring wild turkey hunters to get a better understanding of hunter satisfaction, effort and success. You may receive an email, text or phone call from Responsive Management, a survey research firm specializing in natural resource and outdoor recreation issues, asking you to participate in this survey. Depending on which carrier you use, the call will display as coming from Responsive Management or from area code 850 (Tallahassee). If you receive an email, text or call, please consider participating in the survey. This information will help us better understand your participation, harvest, needs and preferences.
We're sending a big "thank you" to survey participants past and present for their commitment to conservation and the future of hunting. See the wild turkey hunting status reports from 2021 and 2020 and learn more about the FWC’s wild turkey management program.
Apply for alligator permits through May 16 during phase I
Don't forget about spring/summer wild hog hunts
Check out the spring and summer wild hog hunting opportunities on wildlife management areas across the state. While many of the WMAs that offer these wild hog hunts don’t require a quota permit, some of them do so please review the WMA regulations brochure for the area you want to hunt. Also, a hunting license isn’t needed to hunt wild hogs at a WMA, however, a management area permit is required. Find more information and a list of WMAs offering spring/summer public hunting opportunities.
Summer camp job opportunities
Know someone who loves the outdoors and is looking for a summer job? A summer camp counselor or instructor position at the Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp may be a great option. We’re looking for people who want to teach youth ages 8-17 about conservation and outdoor skills such as archery, fishing, canoeing, and hiking.
To be considered for this job, you must be at least 18 years of age and pass a mandatory background check. Pay starts at $520/week + room and board. Plus, your employment at the Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp can serve as an internship for college credit. For more information about these summer camp jobs, contact Will Burnett at 352-625-2804 or William.Burnett@MyFWC.com.
We still have summer camp opportunities for kids aged 8 to 17 who want to experience the outdoors. The Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp offers a variety of safe, fun and age-appropriate week-long camps. Learn more and register. Find other summer camps through the FWC's Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network.
