David F. Harvey inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame

Five
former law enforcement officers from throughout Florida, including one who got
his start in Franklin and Wakulla Counties, were inducted last week into the
Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame.
David F. Harvey was one of the five
inductees.
Harvey started his
law enforcement career in 1972 as a parole and probation officer for Franklin
and Wakulla counties.
In 1976, he was
elected sheriff of Wakulla County at 26 years old.
He went on to serve
nine terms and retired 35 years later as Florida’s longest tenured sheriff.
He grew an office of
11 employees and an 18-bed jail to one with 180 employees and a 350-bed jail.
The Wakulla County
Sheriff’s Office also became one of the state’s first rural sheriff’s offices
to be accredited in both law enforcement and corrections.
He later served as
the executive director of the Florida Sheriffs Risk Management Fund which became
the largest owned-and-operated law enforcement self-insurance fund in the
nation.
The inductees were
nominated by the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs
Association, Police Benevolent Association, Fraternal Order of Police and the
State Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association, and then were selected by a
committee.
The inductees were
approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Cabinet.
