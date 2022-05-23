Monday, May 23, 2022

David F. Harvey inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame

Five former law enforcement officers from throughout Florida, including one who got his start in Franklin and Wakulla Counties, were inducted last week into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame. 

 

David F. Harvey was one of the five inductees.

 

Harvey started his law enforcement career in 1972 as a parole and probation officer for Franklin and Wakulla counties.

 

In 1976, he was elected sheriff of Wakulla County at 26 years old.

 

He went on to serve nine terms and retired 35 years later as Florida’s longest tenured sheriff.

 

He grew an office of 11 employees and an 18-bed jail to one with 180 employees and a 350-bed jail.

 

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office also became one of the state’s first rural sheriff’s offices to be accredited in both law enforcement and corrections. 

 

He later served as the executive director of the Florida Sheriffs Risk Management Fund which became the largest owned-and-operated law enforcement self-insurance fund in the nation.

 

The inductees were nominated by the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Police Benevolent Association, Fraternal Order of Police and the State Law Enforcement Chiefs’ Association, and then were selected by a committee. 

 

The inductees were approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida’s Cabinet. 
 



