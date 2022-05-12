Families with small children who stop in at the I-10 VISIT FLORIDA Welcome Center near the Florida border will find a fun space to be entertained and learn about Florida’s Forgotten Coast.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council recently became the sponsor for a portion of the Visit Florida Welcome Center near Pensacola to create the Forgotten Coast Kid’s Corner.
The Kid's Corner is complete with an activity table, chairs, TV and a coloring and activity booklet with games to entertain them.
While kids play, adults can pick up the TDC visitor guide and map as well as browse other materials to learn about family friendly activities and events in the area and Florida.
TDC Director John Solomon said “As families arrive to Florida we wanted to show them how family-friendly we are.”
The Franklin County TDC will host the Welcome Center Kids Corner for at least three years.
The Forgotten Coast Kids activity booklets that are designed and produced by the Franklin County TDC are also available locally at the four county visitor centers in Apalachicola, Eastpoint, Carrabelle and St. George Island.
You can also download it at Floridasforgottencoast.com
No comments:
Post a Comment