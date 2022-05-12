Franklin County Commissioners are supporting a request to allow a referendum on expanding the Alligator Point Water Resources District.
The current district boundaries were created in 1963.
The water district would like to expand to include about 130 customers who currently live outside the district as well as the property where the district's well fields are.
Those customers currently pay a 360 dollar annual surcharge for water services while most customers in the district pay less through ad valorem taxes.
Water district attorney Ron Mowrey said the expansion would create equality for all customers not just through lower water bills but also through lower insurance premiums, lower tap fees and better fire protection.
It would also allow those customers to serve on the water board.
Residents outside the district who are on wells would not have to become customers.
The issue was initially brought before the commission in 2021 and was approved to be sent to the legislature.
The water resources district has now received approval from the legislature on the issue, and are waiting for approval from the governor.
Once that is received the district will have to hold a referendum to allow customers in the proposed expansion area to make a final decision – the county commission gave approval for the referendum last week.
The referendum will be done through a mail in vote – the cost of the vote will be paid by the water district.
