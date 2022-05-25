Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith is warning people who take
illegal pills that those pills might not be what you think.
Sheriff Smith said that there have been two overdoses in
Franklin County in the past few days from people taking pills laced with
Fentanyl.
Neither of the people died though they did require medical
attention and one had to be resuscitated using Narcan.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 time
stronger than morphine.
It is inexpensive and in some cases is pressed into pills made to
look like legitimate prescription opioids.
The Sheriff said they are confident there are more of these dangerous
pills in our community and he urges people who may have them to dispose of them
and not become a statistic.
He is also urging people who may know more about illegal pills in our
community to contact the Sheriff’s office and help get them off the street
before someone dies.
