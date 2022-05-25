Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith is warning people who take illegal pills that those pills might not be what you think

Sheriff Smith said that there have been two overdoses in Franklin County in the past few days from people taking pills laced with Fentanyl.

Neither of the people died though they did require medical attention and one had to be resuscitated using Narcan.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 time stronger than morphine.

It is inexpensive and in some cases is pressed into pills made to look like legitimate prescription opioids.

The Sheriff said they are confident there are more of these dangerous pills in our community and he urges people who may have them to dispose of them and not become a statistic.

He is also urging people who may know more about illegal pills in our community to contact the Sheriff’s office and help get them off the street before someone dies. 



