FWC statewide redfish workshops start next week

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of public workshops to gather public input on proposed rules for redfish that include nine new management regions and modified recreational bag, vessel, and off-the-water transport limits. The FWC developed these proposed changes using a new management approach to better capture regional differences in the fishery. The public is encouraged to attend one of FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state.
Below is a list of locations. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. local time.
June 1, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Crystal River City Hall Council Chambers
123 NW U.S. Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34428
June 2, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Steinhatchee Community Center
1013 Riverside Drive
Steinhatchee, FL 32359
June 6, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Charlotte County Administration Center Commissioner Chambers
18500 Murdock Circle, Room 119
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
June 7, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Brannon Center
105 S. Riverside Drive
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
June 8, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center
300 Tower Road
Naples, FL 34413
June 13, 6–8 p.m. CDT
Gulf Coast State College, Holley Language and Literature Building/Sarzin Lecture Hall
5230 W. U.S. Highway 98
Panama City, FL 32401
June 14, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Karen A. Steidinger Auditorium
100 Eighth Ave. SE.
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
June 14, 6–8 p.m. EDT
St. Lucie County Commission Chambers, Roger Poitras Administration Annex
2300 Virginia Ave.
Ft. Pierce, FL 34982
June 15, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Lightner Museum, West Wing,
75 King Street
St. Augustine, FL 32084
June 15, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Wakulla County Community Center, Wakulla Room
318 Shadeville Road
Crawfordville, FL 32327
June 16, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Mudville Grille
3105 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, Florida 32207
June 16, 6–8 p.m. EDT
Brevard County Commission Chambers, Building C
2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way
Viera, FL 32940
If you are unable to attend a workshop, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments and click on “Workshops” to watch a recorded presentation. Comments can be submitted at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
