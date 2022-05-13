Getting Out in Gulf County

Exploring the themes and techniques of fiber art, our Fantastic Fibers Show/Exhibit celebrates the heritage of the past as well as all the ways artists of today are taking these age-old art forms to a new level.
What is Fiber Art?
Fiber art is an art that incorporates natural or man-made fibrous materials which can be made into art. This may include but is not limited to wall hangings, tapestries, and objects that are braided, coiled, knotted, knitted, twined, or wrapped. Fabrics are also fiber, some are hand-dyed and manipulated into works of art, some into wearable art, incorporating thread, yarn, string, rope, felt, leather, and even beads. Basket weaving is also a form of fiber art and artists might use such items as leaves, plant stems, grasses, and bark. Papermaking is another form of fiber art using organic materials as well as recycled papers and fabrics. Any of these works of art may be two or three-dimensional.
