Friday, May 13, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County


1776 Trout Ave Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
5:30pm ET

Why risk cooking at home on Friday the 13th when you can enjoy a delicious Spaghetti Dinner with salad, garlic bread and dessert at 5:30, followed by karaoke at 6:30!

SUNDAY, MAY 15, 2022 at 9am

Enjoy a tram tour of the northern half of the park. Hear updates from park staff, learn more about the park, and see construction progress.

Tours will be offered on a first come first served basis.
Program is free with paid park entry.

Lunch and Learn: Lawn Tips
THURSDAY, MAY 19, 2022 AT 12 PM
Wewahitchka - Charles Whitehead Public Library

Bring your lunch and learn some tips on lawn care from Ray Bodrey, University of Florida, IFAS, Gulf County Extension Office. Q & A following presentation

Exploring the themes and techniques of fiber art, our Fantastic Fibers Show/Exhibit celebrates the heritage of the past as well as all the ways artists of today are taking these age-old art forms to a new level.

What is Fiber Art?

Fiber art is an art that incorporates natural or man-made fibrous materials which can be made into art. This may include but is not limited to wall hangings, tapestries, and objects that are braided, coiled, knotted, knitted, twined, or wrapped. Fabrics are also fiber, some are hand-dyed and manipulated into works of art, some into wearable art, incorporating thread, yarn, string, rope, felt, leather, and even beads. Basket weaving is also a form of fiber art and artists might use such items as leaves, plant stems, grasses, and bark. Papermaking is another form of fiber art using organic materials as well as recycled papers and fabrics. Any of these works of art may be two or three-dimensional.
Special Exhibit for May 3 - June 4: 
The Philippines Campaign

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit on the Philippines campaign. This exhibit will open Tuesday, May 3 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, June 4.

The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.

There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
﻿
