Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints James Brown to the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of James Brown to the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission.
James Brown
Brown, of Apalachicola, is the former Law Enforcement Division Director for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the former Sales Manager for Boston Whaler Boats. He is the recipient of the National Association of State Law Administrators Bonner Award. Brown is the current Chairman of the City of Apalachicola’s Battery Park Committee.
This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment