Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

NEW MEMBER SPOTLIGHT
Bayou Boat Rentals will be happy to help plan your stay in the Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Florida area. Their pet-friendly Yamaha powered rental boats give you a whole day of bay fishing, shelling, snorkeling, picnicking and watching the dolphins play.
Dive flags are provided on the rental boats. Rental boats easily accommodate groups of 2-10 people. If you plan on fishing, you must purchase your fishing license in advance, prior to arriving at the dock from a local tackle store or online.
St. Joseph Bay is known for fishing and their rental boats are easy to fish from! Pack a cooler with your favorite beverages (BYOB) and snacks and enjoy an exceptional day on the beautiful, charming bay.
Fun for all ages. Please call (850) 441-9343 for information on availability and to reserve your trip.
Bayou Boat Rentals
️
(850) 441-9343
