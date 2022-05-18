Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Bayou Boat Rentals will be happy to help plan your stay in the Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Florida area. Their pet-friendly Yamaha powered rental boats give you a whole day of bay fishing, shelling, snorkeling, picnicking and watching the dolphins play.
Dive flags are provided on the rental boats. Rental boats easily accommodate groups of 2-10 people. If you plan on fishing, you must purchase your fishing license in advance, prior to arriving at the dock from a local tackle store or online. 

St. Joseph Bay is known for fishing and their rental boats are easy to fish from! Pack a cooler with your favorite beverages (BYOB) and snacks and enjoy an exceptional day on the beautiful, charming bay.
Fun for all ages. Please call (850) 441-9343 for information on availability and to reserve your trip.

Rich's IGA, Inc. is family owned and operated supermarket in Wewahitchka, Florida.

At Rich’s IGA, shopping local means having access to local products at the peak of freshness that you feel good about eating and feeding your family. And it means supporting the friends, neighbors and family farmers who workday in and day out to bring you the best your community has to offer!

Rich’s IGA also features a Fuel center offering gas and Diesel fuel

Solana Shades is the Florida Panhandle’s premier provider of custom Blinds, Shades, and Draperies, with over 9,000 materials to choose from, they are sure to find a solution that fits your home’s decor and lifestyle.

Their window treatment solutions are manufactured by the nation’s leading manufacturers of the highest quality materials.
Their roots reach back to 2006 to the founding of Lemongrass Design Group, by Jessica Faircloth, an HGTV featured Interior Designer. In 2018, Lemongrass Design Group acquired additional regional window treatment accounts, and as the demand for window treatments grew, they formed Solana Shades as its own entity to better serve their clients.

Their goal is to provide window coverings that expertly fit into your windows and function as expected through the life of the covering.

