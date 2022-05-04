Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Meeting Location Change for May 12, 2022, Florida Trustee Implementation Group Public Meeting

Florida Department of Environmental Protection

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 4, 2022

UPDATE: Meeting Location Change for May 12, 2022, Florida Trustee Implementation Group Public Meeting

The Florida Trustee Implementation Group (FL TIG) is hosting an open house and public meeting regarding the Draft Phase V.4 Florida Coastal Access Project: Restoration Plan and Supplemental Environmental Assessment.

In-Person Event:

What:   Open House and Public Meeting

Where:  **NEW LOCATION**

              Panacea Community Center                             
              115 Otter Lake Road                        
              Panacea, FL 32346 

When:   Thursday, May 12, 2022                       
              Open house: 5:30 to 6 p.m. EDT                                       
              Public meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. EDT 

There are no changes to the virtual open house and public meeting.

Virtual Event:

What:   Virtual Open House and Public Meeting                       

When:   Tuesday, May 10, 2022                                       
              3 to 4:30 p.m. EDT

How:   Register online.                                                              
            Perform a GoToWebinar system check prior to the meeting.

A public comment period will remain open through May 20, 2022. Comments can be made online, by mail or during the public meeting or webinar. Written comments can be mailed to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service P.O. Box 29649, Atlanta, GA 30345.

The FL TIG will review, consider and address public comments before releasing the Final Phase V.4 Florida Coastal Access Project: Restoration Plan and Supplemental Environmental Assessment. 

_____________________________________________________________________

The Florida Coastal Access Project aims to enhance public access to surrounding natural resources and increase recreational opportunities through the acquisition and/or enhancement of coastal land in the Florida Panhandle helping to restore impacts to recreational use due to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.  

The Draft Phase V.4 Florida Coastal Access Project: Restoration Plan and Supplemental Environmental Assessment proposes the Dickerson Bay Addition, which includes acquisition of a coastal parcel and minor recreational improvements. The privately owned 114-acre undeveloped coastal parcel is within the approved acquisition boundary of St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge. The estimated cost of the project is $685,000.

The Phase V.4 draft planPhase V.4 draft plan factsheet and Phase V.4 draft plan Dickerson Bay Addition factsheet are available online. Copies of meeting materials, previous restoration plans and project details can be found on the Florida Restoration Area webpage




at

