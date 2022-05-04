FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 4, 2022
UPDATE: Meeting Location Change for May 12, 2022, Florida Trustee Implementation Group Public Meeting
The Florida Trustee Implementation Group (FL TIG) is hosting an open house and public meeting regarding the Draft Phase V.4 Florida Coastal Access Project: Restoration Plan and Supplemental Environmental Assessment.
In-Person Event:
What: Open House and Public Meeting
Where: **NEW LOCATION**
Panacea Community Center
115 Otter Lake Road
Panacea, FL 32346
When: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Open house: 5:30 to 6 p.m. EDT
Public meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. EDT
There are no changes to the virtual open house and public meeting.
Virtual Event:
What: Virtual Open House and Public Meeting
When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
3 to 4:30 p.m. EDT
How: Register online.
Perform a GoToWebinar system check prior to the meeting.
A public comment period will remain open through May 20, 2022. Comments can be made online, by mail or during the public meeting or webinar. Written comments can be mailed to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service P.O. Box 29649, Atlanta, GA 30345.
The FL TIG will review, consider and address public comments before releasing the Final Phase V.4 Florida Coastal Access Project: Restoration Plan and Supplemental Environmental Assessment.
_____________________________________________________________________
The Florida Coastal Access Project aims to enhance public access to surrounding natural resources and increase recreational opportunities through the acquisition and/or enhancement of coastal land in the Florida Panhandle helping to restore impacts to recreational use due to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The Draft Phase V.4 Florida Coastal Access Project: Restoration Plan and Supplemental Environmental Assessment proposes the Dickerson Bay Addition, which includes acquisition of a coastal parcel and minor recreational improvements. The privately owned 114-acre undeveloped coastal parcel is within the approved acquisition boundary of St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge. The estimated cost of the project is $685,000.
The Phase V.4 draft plan, Phase V.4 draft plan factsheet and Phase V.4 draft plan Dickerson Bay Addition factsheet are available online. Copies of meeting materials, previous restoration plans and project details can be found on the Florida Restoration Area webpage.
