St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Goo! I am a 2 year old female domestic shorthair. I am a very sweet little kitty! I am newer to the cat room so the staff is still figuring out my likes and dislikes. I love sunbathing in our outdoor catio and snuggling up with all my kitty friends to take a nap. I have not been tested with dogs yet. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
