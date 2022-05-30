The
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts on June the 1st and the
Florida Attorney General's office has released a useful hurricane survival
guide that you can see on-line.
The
guide is a comprehensive resource with information about major storm events,
preparing property for a hurricane strike and avoiding scams that may arise
immediately before, during and in the aftermath of a storm.
The
guide is full of information to help Floridians get ready for a potential storm
strike and keep away from pitfalls that may emerge in the wake of a
disaster—including tips for avoiding price gouging, contracting scams and other
forms of fraud.
The
guide also includes a full supply list and other important preparation tips.
You can download the just-released 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Guide for free at www.MyFloridaLegal.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment