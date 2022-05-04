The Cities of Apalachicola and Port St. Joe were among 98 groups awarded money this week to develop or update comprehensive vulnerability assessments in inland and coastal communities.
In total, the state awarded nearly 20 million dollars for the projects which are part of an effort to protect coastal and inland infrastructure from the impacts of flooding and storm surge.
The assessments assist local communities in prioritizing and developing implementation strategies and projects designed to reduce, alleviate or mitigate the effects of flooding.
City of Apalachicola was awarded 72,500 dollars to update its City-wide vulnerability assessment including peril of flood amendments.
The City of Port St. Joe was awarded nearly 219 thousand dollars for a City-wide vulnerability assessment and adaptation plan.
No comments:
Post a Comment