Monday, May 30, 2022

The Wakulla County Parks & Facilities Management Department recently replaced the channel markers along the Spring Creek Channel.

The Department replaced a total of twenty-eight day markers and five missing pilings and realigned one piling as part of the Spring Creek Channel Marker Corrective Action Plan.

The project was funded by the Wakulla County Boating Fund.

All fees collected at the boat ramps and from Annual Boat Launch Permits go directly into the Boating Fund and are used for projects like this.

The Boating Fund is also used to maintain, repair, and build boating facilities.

The daily use boat ramp fee is $5.00, and the Annual Boat Launch Permit is $40.00.

The Permit is discounted to $25.00 for senior citizens, active military and veterans, persons with disabilities, and commercial boats.

The Annual Boat Launch Permit includes access to all boat ramps owned by Wakulla County for one year.

 



