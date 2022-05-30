The Wakulla
County Parks & Facilities Management Department recently replaced the channel
markers along the Spring Creek Channel.
The
Department replaced a total of twenty-eight day markers and five missing
pilings and realigned one piling as part of the Spring Creek Channel Marker
Corrective Action Plan.
The
project was funded by the Wakulla County Boating Fund.
All
fees collected at the boat ramps and from Annual Boat Launch Permits go
directly into the Boating Fund and are used for projects like this.
The
Boating Fund is also used to maintain, repair, and build boating facilities.
The
daily use boat ramp fee is $5.00, and the Annual Boat Launch Permit is $40.00.
The
Permit is discounted to $25.00 for senior citizens, active military and
veterans, persons with disabilities, and commercial boats.
The
Annual Boat Launch Permit includes access to all boat ramps owned by Wakulla
County for one year.
No comments:
Post a Comment