Wakulla County Code Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla – The one-time Code Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program will be open from July 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The Program will assist eligible property owners with clearing liens resulting from fines imposed by the Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board. The Program encourages property owners to bring their properties into compliance and satisfy outstanding code enforcement liens through a simplified process.Property owners must complete an application form and pay a non-refundable fee of $25 per property/application; the application is available at MyWakulla.com.
A separate application is required for each property requesting consideration for the Program.
The property must be fully compliant with all Wakulla County Codes and have no active code enforcement cases or violations; properties will be inspected to confirm that no code violations exist.
Liens resulting from abatement do not qualify for the Program.
If an application for code enforcement lien amnesty meets all requirements, the outstanding code enforcement lien can be reduced to the amount of the County’s administrative costs, plus 20% of said cost.
All applications must be received between July 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.
The Planning and Community Development Department is in the process of mailing letters about the Code Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program to property owners with liens on their property. Please direct questions about the Program to the Planning and Community Development Department at (850) 926-3695.
