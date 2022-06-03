Franklin County commissioners
have approved payment for 10 license plate readers for use around the county.
Automated license plate readers are high-speed,
computer-controlled camera systems that are typically mounted on street poles,
streetlights, or attached to police squad cars.
They automatically capture all license plate
numbers that come into view, along with the location, date, and time.
The sheriff's office says the readers would assist
law enforcement solve a number of types of crimes including stolen vehicles,
missing and endangered children and adults and wanted persons.
The sheriff's office plans to place the cameras at
strategic locations around the county, including Highway 65, Highway 67 and
Highway 98 leading into Franklin County.
They also plan to put the cameras at Alligator
Point and St. George Island.
The sheriff's office said the cameras will not be
installed on law enforcement vehicles and will not be used for writing traffic
tickets.
The cameras cost 2500 per camera per year, that
includes the cost of the camera, installation and data storage.
The county commission has agreed to use about 8300
dollars from the jail repair and maintenance budget to pay for the cameras for
the rest of the fiscal year which runs through September.
After that the cost of the cameras will be included
in the Sheriff’s department budget.
