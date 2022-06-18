Franklin County has accepted a state grant for the county landfill that provides money to help offset the costs of handling local solid waste.
The money is provided annually to counties with fewer than 100 thousand residents.
The grant will pay 90 thousand 909 dollars for landfill services.
This annual operating grant helps to offset some of the costs associated with the Solid Waste Department by providing funds for some fuel expenses, tire and hazardous waste disposal charges and testing fees.
The grant used to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, but it has been cut back substantially over time.
