FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Tortie is a 3-4 yr old Boxer mix who was rescued off the streets by Sheriff Smith. She was in poor condition when we got her and very scared. She is a very gentle and calm girl who is still a little timid at first. She loves her walks and is perfect on leash. The home we are looking for should be a quite one with a person or couple that would like a calm companion to spend their days and nights with. Tortie had a tough start in life, we are hoping she will have a comfortable and secure rest of her life.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
