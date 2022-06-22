GCSC’s President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists Announced for Gulf and Franklin County Students for the Spring 2022 Semester

Panama City, FL - Gulf Coast State College President, Dr. John Holdnak, has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Spring 2022 semester. The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00. The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Students named to the President’s List are: Sara Whitfield, Shayla Buckalew, Leigha Price.
Students named to the Dean’s List are: Morgan Lakey, Alexander Montauredes, Ava Neill, Alex Strickland, Haylee Bonner, David Marks, Tessa Myers, Tamiah Rouse, Makayla Staats.
