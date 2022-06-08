Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Port Cottages is a collection of ten 2 bed, 1.5 bath vacation rental cottages located in downtown Port St. Joe, Florida that have become a favorite for families, festival goers, and for those who love boating, scalloping and fishing as they are very close to the City boat ramp. The Port Cottages are in walking distance to beautiful St. Joseph Bay, the Lighthouse, Lighthouse Beach, parks, restaurants, shops, salons, and nightlife.
They offer weekends, single nights, and extended stays and all units are pet-friendly.
Thank you Port Cottages for upgrading your
membership and for your continued support!
Port Cottages
314 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL (850) 229-PORT(7678)
No comments:
Post a Comment