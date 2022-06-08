Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wewahitchka Medical Center provides quality and affordable medical care for your entire family and most insurance is accepted, including Blue Cross / Blue Shield, Medicare and Medicaid and more.

They offer a sliding fee discount program and a discount prescription program for their patients. Patients may call them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with any care concerns or issues by calling (850) 639-5828.

Wewahitchka Medical Center
📍 255 West River Road Wewahitchka, FL
☎ (850) 639-5828

Buy-Rite Drugs is your hometown pharmacy where you will receive reliable, fast and friendly service.

They provide their customers with personalized service and prices that are competitive with the large chain pharmacies. Their experienced pharmacists and staff can assist you with any questions you have about your medications.

For your convenience they offer online refills and they accept most third party insurance/prescription cards as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

Buy-Rite Wewahitchka
📍 218 S Hwy 71, Wewahitchka, FL
☎ (850) 639-5065
Port Cottages is a collection of ten 2 bed, 1.5 bath vacation rental cottages located in downtown Port St. Joe, Florida that have become a favorite for families, festival goers, and for those who love boating, scalloping and fishing as they are very close to the City boat ramp. The Port Cottages are in walking distance to beautiful St. Joseph Bay, the Lighthouse, Lighthouse Beach, parks, restaurants, shops, salons, and nightlife.

They offer weekends, single nights, and extended stays and all units are pet-friendly.

Thank you Port Cottages for upgrading your
membership and for your continued support!

Port Cottages
📍 314 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd., Port St. Joe, FL
☎ (850) 229-PORT(7678)

CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

