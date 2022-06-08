Wednesday, June 8, 2022

If you have taken some cool pictures of Florida's lakes, rivers or bays – one of your pictures could be displayed in the 2023 Florida Association of Counties calendar

If you have taken some cool pictures of Florida's lakes, rivers or bays – one of your pictures could be displayed in the 2023 Florida Association of Counties calendar.

The Annual Calendar is distributed at no cost to county commissioners and key staff in Florida’s 67 counties. 

In addition, the calendar is available for purchase beginning in October.

The theme for the 2023 Calendar is “Keep Calm and Love Water” and will feature some of Florida counties’ beautiful bodies of water.

Any photo taken in Florida is eligible for submission and there is no limit to the number of pictures that can be submitted. 

The deadline to submit an entry is August the 19th.

You can find out more at the Florida Association of Counties website at fl-counties.com.

Winners will be announced at the Florida Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Sarasota this fall.

https://www.fl-counties.com/2023-fac-calendar-photo-contest/




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment