If you have taken some cool
pictures of Florida's lakes, rivers or bays – one of your pictures could be
displayed in the 2023 Florida Association of Counties calendar.
The Annual Calendar is distributed at no cost to
county commissioners and key staff in Florida’s 67 counties.
In addition, the calendar is available for
purchase beginning in October.
The theme for the 2023 Calendar is “Keep Calm
and Love Water” and will feature some of Florida counties’ beautiful
bodies of water.
Any photo taken in Florida is eligible for
submission and there is no limit to the number of pictures that can be
submitted.
The deadline to submit an entry is August the
19th.
You can find out more at the Florida Association
of Counties website at fl-counties.com.
Winners will be announced at the Florida
Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Sarasota this fall.
https://www.fl-counties.com/2023-fac-calendar-photo-contest/
