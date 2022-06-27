Monday, June 27, 2022

Looking for summer fun for the whole family? Check out our Evening at the Edge of the Sea workshops!

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
Evening at the Edge of the Sea
Edge of the Sea workshops take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa, FL. They start at 5:30 PM and end at 7:30 PM (unless otherwise indicated), taking full advantage of daylight savings time.  The cost is $15 per person. Class size is limited to 12 people. The minimum age is 7 years old. No upper limit at all! We do ask that all 7-13 year olds are accompanied by a paying adult.

What to bring: old sneakers or other close-toed/heel shoes.
No sandals. Bug Spray.

Deadline to register is the day before by 5 pm.
Starting July 1st, FSUCML Public Tours are back!

Join us on Fridays from 11 am - 4 pm and take a free tour of our facilities. Learn about current research initiatives, meet our staff and faculty, and more. Hope to see you there!
