Looking for summer fun for the whole family? Check out our Evening at the Edge of the Sea workshops!

Edge of the Sea workshops take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa, FL. They start at 5:30 PM and end at 7:30 PM (unless otherwise indicated), taking full advantage of daylight savings time. The cost is $15 per person. Class size is limited to 12 people. The minimum age is 7 years old. No upper limit at all! We do ask that all 7-13 year olds are accompanied by a paying adult.
What to bring: old sneakers or other close-toed/heel shoes.
No sandals. Bug Spray.
Deadline to register is the day before by 5 pm.
No comments:
Post a Comment