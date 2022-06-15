Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Music in Gulf County

Wheels, food, music, and a overall good time in the heart of Port St. Joe! Make your plans, bring your family and friends and #supportlocal this 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 - 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟭𝟲 - 𝟱:𝟯𝟬-𝟴:𝟯𝟬 𝗽𝗺 𝗘𝗧 - 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲!

This is FREE family friendly event brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Lisa Forehand, Realtor with Beach Properties Real Estate GroupMexico Beach Wine and Spirits, and Mexico Beach Market!

411 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, FL
Music is from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
﻿
June 16, 2022
·        David Martin
June 17, 2022
·        Blues Meets Girl
June 18, 2022
·        Bryson Storey
June 21, 2022
·        Open Mic/Karaoke/Jam Session
June 22, 2022
·        Jay Gurley
June 23, 2022
·        Martin Rodriguez
June 24, 2022
·        El Papi
June 28, 2022
·        Open Mic/Karaoke/Jam Session
June 29, 2022
·        Bubba Hall
June 30, 2022
·        Dylan Allen

Scallop Republic feature 12 taps of Florida craft beer, premium wine, seltzers, and canned beer. We open at 5pm -10pm Tue-Thu and 5pm-11pm Fri-Sat. If the party is still going, we will stay open.

D & J BBQ food truck in our parking lot. Well-behaved children are welcome.

Enjoy an assortment of games; darts, corn-hole, Kan Jam, ring toss, cards, and more!.
THIS MONTH AT TAPROOT 
﻿
FRI, JUN 17 AT 8 PM ET
 
SAT, JUN 18 AT 8 PM ET
 
WED, JUN 22 AT 8 PM ET
 
THU, JUN 23 AT 7 PM ET
Chamber After Hours with Labor Finders @ 5 pm
 
FRI, JUN 24 AT 8 PM ET
 
SAT, JUN 25 AT 8 PM ET
 
TUE, JUN 28 AT 7 PM ET
 
THU, JUN 30 AT 2 PM ET
 
THU, JUN 30 AT 7 PM ET
Happy Hour
 4-6 Wednesday-Sunday
 All Day Monday and Tuesday

Live Music
Monday-Saturday

Daily
Food and Drink Specials
Asking for a friend.
Happy Hour starts at 5pm!

FRI, JUN 17 AT 4 PM CDT

FRI, JUN 17 AT 5 PM CDT

FRI, JUN 17 AT 5 PM CDT

SAT, JUN 18 AT 4 PM CDT



﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment