NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 9

Join us in celebrating our nation's love for fishing and boating during National Fishing and Boating Week. Marine recreational fishing is a cherished American pastime and draws millions of anglers to support our coastal communities all year round.
Happy National Fishing and Boating Week! I am thrilled to be highlighting the many ways we collaborate with and support the recreational fishing community as well as the passion our NOAA Fisheries staff have for recreational fishing as well.
NOAA Fisheries is funding three projects to restore habitat through the coastal National Fish Habitat Partnerships. These projects will actively engage anglers, who make critical contributions to fish habitat conservation nationwide, and will benefit coastal communities and economies. The projects demonstrate NOAA’s commitment to restoring fish habitat and supporting access to sustainable saltwater recreational fishing.
NOAA Fisheries is pleased to announce that the 2023 Saltonstall-Kennedy grant competition is open. This year's solicitation consists of two separate submission processes. All interested applicants must submit a two-page pre-proposal to the Notice of Funding Opportunity. Applicants interested in submitting a full application after the pre-proposal review process must submit the full application through Grants.gov.
NOAA Fisheries Office of Habitat Conservation and the American Fisheries Society are seeking nominations for the 2022 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. Nominations are due by August 1, 2022.
West Coast
In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, we spoke with Scott Rumsey, the Deputy Regional Administrator and current Acting Regional Administrator for NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region. He shared fond memories and favorite fishing experiences.
Pacific Islands
Listen in to learn how surveys support seafood and fishing central to the Pacific Islands culture and economy, as well as how our scientists study, recover, and care for endangered Hawaiian monk seals.
This nesting season, remember to view sea turtles respectfully. How? We’ve got some ideas for you.
When fishing nets are lost or abandoned, they can drift at sea, threatening marine life. Fish aren’t the only animals at risk—seals, dolphins, whales, turtles, and birds can become entangled in these nets. The nets can also snag coral reefs, damaging or smothering the coral. A recent study examined the movement of several fishing nets in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, where they are known to aggregate.
Southeast
Top tips for safe fishing in coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests.
NOAA and partners are constructing almost 1,200 acres of marsh in Louisiana’s Upper Barataria Basin. This project—which could use up to $181 million for engineering and design, construction, and monitoring—is NOAA's largest habitat restoration effort to date. It will build upon our previous efforts to restore wetland habitats in Louisiana.
New England/Mid-Atlantic
The long-awaited 2022 Northeast Aquaculture Conference and Exposition and Milford Aquaculture Seminar brought more than 500 aquaculture industry leaders, scientists, and ecosystem managers to Portland, Maine, in April.
Upcoming Deadlines
July 8: Request for Nominations: U.S. Commissioners to Regional Fisheries Management Organizations
USDA DEADLINES
July 20: Applications due for Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program grants
July 21: America the Beautiful Challenge proposals due
Upcoming Events
June 8–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Vancouver, Washington
June 13–17: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Key West
June 21: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (6pm EST)
June 21–24: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Fort Myers, Florida
June 21–24: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting (virtual)
June 28–30: New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Maine
June 30: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (7pm EST)
July 19: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (4pm EST)
October 23–27, 2023: ICES PICES Science Conference
