NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 9


Fish News - NOAA Fisheries

JUNE 9, 2022

Highlights

National Fishing and Boating Week 2022

national fishing and boating week

Join us in celebrating our nation's love for fishing and boating during National Fishing and Boating Week. Marine recreational fishing is a cherished American pastime and draws millions of anglers to support our coastal communities all year round.

NOAA Fisheries Celebrates National Fishing and Boating Week 2022

boating week

Happy National Fishing and Boating Week! I am thrilled to be highlighting the many ways we collaborate with and support the recreational fishing community as well as the passion our NOAA Fisheries staff have for recreational fishing as well.

National Fish Habitat Partnership Projects to Engage Recreational Fishing Partners and Restore Habitat

habitat partnership

NOAA Fisheries is funding three projects to restore habitat through the coastal National Fish Habitat Partnerships. These projects will actively engage anglers, who make critical contributions to fish habitat conservation nationwide, and will benefit coastal communities and economies. The projects demonstrate NOAA’s commitment to restoring fish habitat and supporting access to sustainable saltwater recreational fishing.

Funding Available Through Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants Program for FY 2023

Saltonstall-Kennedy Gran

NOAA Fisheries is pleased to announce that the 2023 Saltonstall-Kennedy grant competition is open. This year's solicitation consists of two separate submission processes. All interested applicants must submit a two-page pre-proposal to the Notice of Funding Opportunity. Applicants interested in submitting a full application after the pre-proposal review process must submit the full application through Grants.gov.

Nominate an Outstanding Steward in Marine, Coastal, or Riverine Habitat Conservation

Nominate an Outstanding Steward

NOAA Fisheries Office of Habitat Conservation and the American Fisheries Society are seeking nominations for the 2022 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. Nominations are due by August 1, 2022.

West Coast

Fishing Memories: Meet Scott Rumsey, Acting Regional Administrator for NOAA Fisheries West Coast

Meet Scott Rumsey

In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, we spoke with Scott Rumsey, the Deputy Regional Administrator and current Acting Regional Administrator for NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region. He shared fond memories and favorite fishing experiences.

Pacific Islands

A Look at the Vast Waters and Rich Diversity of Marine Life in the U.S. Pacific Islands

NOAA Ship Oscar Elton Sette

Listen in to learn how surveys support seafood and fishing central to the Pacific Islands culture and economy, as well as how our scientists study, recover, and care for endangered Hawaiian monk seals.

Hawaiʻi Sea Turtles Are Amazing—from Afar

sea tutrles

This nesting season, remember to view sea turtles respectfully. How? We’ve got some ideas for you.

Derelict Fishing Net Movement in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

derelict fishing net

When fishing nets are lost or abandoned, they can drift at sea, threatening marine life. Fish aren’t the only animals at risk—seals, dolphins, whales, turtles, and birds can become entangled in these nets. The nets can also snag coral reefs, damaging or smothering the coral. A recent study examined the movement of several fishing nets in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, where they are known to aggregate.

Southeast

Fishing Smart Around Essential Fish Habitats in the Southeast

fishing habitats

Top tips for safe fishing in coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests.

Follow Along as NOAA’s Largest Wetland Restoration Project Creates Marsh in Louisiana

NOAA’s Largest Wetland Restoration Project

NOAA and partners are constructing almost 1,200 acres of marsh in Louisiana’s Upper Barataria Basin. This project—which could use up to $181 million for engineering and design, construction, and monitoring—is NOAA's largest habitat restoration effort to date. It will build upon our previous efforts to restore wetland habitats in Louisiana.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

The Northeast Aquaculture Conference and Expo: Well Worth the Wait

The Northeast Aquaculture Conference and Expo

The long-awaited 2022 Northeast Aquaculture Conference and Exposition and Milford Aquaculture Seminar brought more than 500 aquaculture industry leaders, scientists, and ecosystem managers to Portland, Maine, in April.

Upcoming Deadlines

July 8Request for Nominations: U.S. Commissioners to Regional Fisheries Management Organizations

USDA DEADLINES

July 20Applications due for Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program grants

July 21America the Beautiful Challenge proposals due

Upcoming Events

June 8–14Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Vancouver, Washington

June 13–17South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Key West

June 21Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (6pm EST)

June 21–24Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Fort Myers, Florida

June 21–24Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting (virtual)

June 28–30New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Maine

June 30Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (7pm EST)

July 19Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (4pm EST)

October 23–27, 2023ICES PICES Science Conference

Federal Register Actions

