The City of Apalachicola remains under a
precautionary boil water notice for all Water customers.
The notice has been in effect since June 2nd.
The city is currently refurbishing one of its
drinking water wells which requires the city to take bacteriological samples
over a period of days and submit them to the Department of Environmental
Protection.
Well drilling
contractor Rowe Drilling did some aggressive cleaning of Well number seven and
areas in the distribution center over the weekend to hopefully clean the areas
where samples are being taken.
Water samples were
taken on Sunday afternoon and will be delivered to the lab today.
Those samples will
be tested tomorrow morning and the city will provide an update as soon as
possible on Tuesday.
Until then, all Apalachicola
water customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute if it
is used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice.
If you have questions, you should contact Apalachicola City Hall
at 850-653-6319.
