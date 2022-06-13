Monday, June 13, 2022

The City of Apalachicola remains under a precautionary boil water notice for all Water customers

The notice has been in effect since June 2nd.

The city is currently refurbishing one of its drinking water wells which requires the city to take bacteriological samples over a period of days and submit them to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Well drilling contractor Rowe Drilling did some aggressive cleaning of Well number seven and areas in the distribution center over the weekend to hopefully clean the areas where samples are being taken.

 

Water samples were taken on Sunday afternoon and will be delivered to the lab today.

 

Those samples will be tested tomorrow morning and the city will provide an update as soon as possible on Tuesday.

Until then, all Apalachicola water customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute if it is used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice.

If you have questions, you should contact Apalachicola City Hall at 850-653-6319.



