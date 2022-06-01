Tunes & Sunsets in Gulf County this June! 🎸

Tunes & Sunsets
|Get ready to spend your evenings soaking up a sunset paired with local music! Our Live Music venues are turning up the volume this summer and making sure their stages stay packed! From singer-songwriters to jazz, there is something for everyone. Get ready to be serenaded in Gulf County!
Juneteenth Celebration
|Celebrate Juneteenth with History and Food! The event starts on Friday, June 17th, with Jazz in the Park, and continues until Sunday, June 19th, with a Gospel Concert. There is much more to explore with this FREE Community event!
2022 St. Joseph Bay Volunteer Urchin Round-Up
|Help collect live urchins from St. Joseph Bay in a roundup beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The collected urchins will be relocated to deeper water by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
DEAD LAKES RV PARK
|The Dead Lakes area has 6,700 acres of unspoiled beauty. Over time the nearby Chipola River rose in height, leaving behind thousands of bottom-heavy cypress skeletons. Enjoy nature, fishing, hiking, camping, kayaking, or simply relax at Dead Lakes RV Campground!
|(850) 340-0645
|dlhc-rv-camp.com
|150 Captain Fred’s Place
Port St. Joe, Florida 32456
