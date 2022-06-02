Thursday, June 2, 2022

Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Member listings on our website
We still have members who have not signed into their FREE listing on our website to complete information. We will be happy to resend you the login information if you missed our email when this site first went live last year.
As you can see from the below example, your dashboard will show if and how much traffic you have from individuals visiting Wakulla Chamber's website. Visitors can contact you directly from your listing, but only if you added your contact information. Please take a moment, log in and make your listing work for you.
Welcome New Members:

Dominic Lyda - D's Custom Tile & Design, Inc. (Showroom opening TBA)
117 Shadeville Road, Suite B, Crawfordville
850.962.8063
Website
 

President's Message

May was another great month for the Chamber! We had 4 new members join the Chamber -we welcome Brattain Electrical Services; Soccer Shots Tallahassee-Wakulla; Trimming Timber Tree Service and Wakulla United Futbol Club! That brings our total new members in 2022 to 42. Can you believe the year is almost half over? 
 
We had another successful networking luncheon in May. Many thanks to the El Jalisco for hosting us and providing a great lunch. We thank our members for bringing their guests and gifts and again offer our gratitude to Petra Shuff and Mary Wallace for ensuring the success of another chamber event. Bobby Pearce and his team spoke to us briefly on the ½ Cent Sales Tax referendum that will be on the ballot in November. More here

Chamber and Community Events


Ribbon Cutting and Open House for
Capital City Home Loans
6/2
Overflow parking: Ameris Bank has graciously agreed to use their front and back parking lot for overflow parking for those not able to find parking at Capital City Bank.
 

Grand Opening of Showroom
Kent's Property Preservation
6/8

The Salvation Army Saltwater Fishing Tournament
6/11

Ribbon Cutting for Waypoint Properties Waypoint South Office 
6/16

Wakulla and Carrabelle Chambers Invite you to
"Mix and Mingle" after - hours event
6/16
Reservations Requested

Rockin' Reds Fishing Tournament
6/24-6/26
Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration
7/4

Wakulla Senior Center Christmas after Dark Cocktail Fundraiser
7/22

2022 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes click here
