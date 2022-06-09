Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Weekly news and updates from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Chamber Directory
Member directories were mailed to each member but if you need additional copies to share with staff or friends for referrals, or keep one handy on your computer you can download a copy here Member Directory
Please inform chamber staff any time contact information changes so we can update our records.
Did you know that CareerSource Capital Region offers:
Professional Development Training Grant
The Professional Development Training Grant reimburses employers for up to 90% of their direct training costs related to providing skills upgrade training to their current employees.
On-the-Job Training Grant
Our On-the-Job Training (OJT) Grant provides an opportunity for your business to be reimbursed 50% to 75% of the wages of your new hires while they are receiving the training needed to perform their job duties.
More information about CareerSource Capital Region and services here
Chamber and Community Events
Ribbon Cutting for Capital City Home Loans
Wakulla Chamber held a ribbon cutting at Capital City Home Loan's Open House Thursday, June 2nd. Over 70 attendees enjoyed great conversation, meeting with staff and sampling the food catered by The Kast Net.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment