Cheryl Sanders will return to represent District 2 on the Franklin County Commission.
Sanders took 39.7 percent of a three-way vote on Tuesday, garnering 308 votes.
Sanders served on the Franklin County Commission for 20 years but did not seek re-election in 2018.
Chris Crosby came in second with 263 votes, and incumbent Bert Boldt received 204 votes
Fewer than a third of eligible voters turned out to vote in this year’s primary election.
The Franklin County Elections Office said 31.4 percent of voters cast a ballot.
Of the 2146 votes that were cast, 878 were done by mail, 874 were cast in person, and 394 were done during the early voting period.
In statewide elections, Franklin County Democrats voted for Val Demmings for Democratic candidate for US Senate and Charlie Crist for Democratic candidate for Governor.
Crist received 6 more local votes than Nikki Fried.
