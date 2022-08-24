Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation

The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, and includes 376 acres in Franklin County.

 

The 376-acre parcel is within the St. Joe Timberland Florida Forever Project in Franklin County and will be managed by the Florida Forest Service as an addition to Tate’s Hell State Forest.  

 

The parcel will expand Tate’s Hell State Forest and will create access for wildlife to nearly two miles of streams that flow into the East Bay.

 

It also features well-maintained forest cover along with a diverse habitat for native wildlife including the red-cockaded woodpecker, a federally recognized endangered species.

 



