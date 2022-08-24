The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to spend more than $56
million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated
for conservation.
The
seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, and includes 376 acres in Franklin
County.
The 376-acre
parcel is within the St. Joe Timberland Florida Forever Project in
Franklin County and will be managed by the Florida Forest Service as an
addition to Tate’s Hell State Forest.
The
parcel will expand Tate’s Hell State Forest and will create access for wildlife
to nearly two miles of streams that flow into the East Bay.
It
also features well-maintained forest cover along with a diverse habitat for
native wildlife including the red-cockaded woodpecker, a federally recognized
endangered species.
