The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for 2 dispatch positions.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said the jobs come with a 2000 dollar signing bonus.
Dispatch is a very important job; the successful candidates would take calls from the public either through radio and telephone and send the appropriate group to respond to those calls.
The shifts are 12 hours long.
The starting pay is around 28 thousand dollars and includes health insurance, and retirement.
The sheriff said the job would be good for a young person who is looking for a career or for someone who is retired who wants to get back into the job market.
To apply, contact Renee Brannon at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
