News Release - Online Reservations for Shell Point Beach Concession Spaces

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla - The Wakulla County Parks and Facilities Management Department is pleased to announce that concession spaces at Shell Point Beach are officially available for online reservations by food vendors.
The cost to reserve a space is $25 per concession space and reservations are available up to two weeks in advance. To reserve a space, vendors must complete a vendor application online at MyWakulla.com or in person at the Parks & Facilities Management Department at 322 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville, FL 32327. The Department's hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shell Point Beach is located at 117 Beaty Taff Drive, Shell Point, Florida 32327, and is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Beach amenities include a restroom facility, large and small pavilions, a children's playground, a volleyball court, a kayak launch, and the nearby Shell Point Boat Ramp.
Please direct questions to the Parks and Facilities Management Department by phone at 850-745-7780.
