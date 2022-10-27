Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Many thanks to Michel and Jon Turner for hosting our last luncheon in 2022 today at Asini’s! Jon and his crew have been working on perfecting their pies, which is no small task when you work with a wood fired oven at 900 degrees. The four signature pies we got to taste, Buffalo Chicken, Pepperoni, Supreme and White Pie, all were delicious and had a wonderful crust, and we want to thank the crew for accommodating one of our vegetarian guests with a special cheese pie. More here
The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee Public Meeting previously noticed for 11/12/22 will be held on November 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919. Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding use of the Infrastructure Surtax proceeds and review the expenditures of the proceeds of the Infrastructure Surtax, in accordance with Ordinance #2016-14.
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on December 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, FL, 32327. Purpose of Meeting: To Consider a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Acquisition of Property on Chickat Trail for the Purpose of a Potential Sewer Lift Station.
Chamber and Community Events
Win Cash by Shopping Locally
Wakulla County’s third annual Business Bingo is coming soon! Held from October 27 to November 22 this year, players will have five chances to win cash prizes just for shopping locally.
The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce created Business Bingo during the Covid 19 pandemic to promote our Wakulla County businesses that give so much to our community. Instead of traditional bingo numbers, the card spaces include consumer choices like “buy something from Sopchoppy” and “purchase meat or seafood” and “purchase from a small business.”
“We started this contest in 2020, not knowing how much interest there would be. But players and businesses have really had fun with it – it’s turned out to be a great way to both advertise our local businesses and compete to win cash for the holidays,” said Missy Rudd Gainer, Chamber Board Member.
Players simply shop locally, save their receipts and note the businesses they shop at. Four lucky players will win a weekly cash prize of $100 and all players are eligible for the grand cash prize of $300!
The first week’s Bingo card can be found in the November Wakulla Sun Monthly, in many local businesses and online at www.wakullacountychamber.com and the Wakulla County Chamber’s Facebook page. Subsequent weekly Bingo cards will be printed in The Wakulla Sun, available at local businesses and posted on the Chamber’s website and Facebook page.
All Bingo cards can be submitted on paper at the Chamber office, 23 High Drive, Crawfordville, or mail to PO Box 598, Crawfordville. They can also be submitted electronically by emailing them with pictures of receipts to wakullabusinessbingo@gmail.com. Players must be at least 18 to win, and the complete rules can be found online at the sites listed above.
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
