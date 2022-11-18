An Eastpoint man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Monday for his role in a methamphetamine distribution ring.
55-year-old John E. Evans was sentenced on Monday to ten years in federal prison followed by ten years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Court documents reflect that Evans conspired to distribute approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine along with other federal defendants.
On September 28, 2021, and October 9, 2021, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Evans.
Evans qualified as a Career Offender and had an enhanced mandatory minimum sentence based on his prior criminal history.
Evans had previously been to prison on multiple occasions, primarily for drug-trafficking offenses and had ten prior convictions involving the sale of a controlled substance.
The case resulted from a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said “This kind of sentence sends a clear message that the sale of meth in our community will not be tolerated."
55-year-old John E. Evans was sentenced on Monday to ten years in federal prison followed by ten years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Court documents reflect that Evans conspired to distribute approximately ten pounds of methamphetamine along with other federal defendants.
On September 28, 2021, and October 9, 2021, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office made controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Evans.
Evans qualified as a Career Offender and had an enhanced mandatory minimum sentence based on his prior criminal history.
Evans had previously been to prison on multiple occasions, primarily for drug-trafficking offenses and had ten prior convictions involving the sale of a controlled substance.
The case resulted from a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said “This kind of sentence sends a clear message that the sale of meth in our community will not be tolerated."
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment