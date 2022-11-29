Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Apalachicola Riverkeeper E-Newsletter - Meet us in Chattahoochee//Hike through Eden//Giving Tuesday

November 29, 2022


Dear Members and Friends,

We are grateful for your support! Thank you for turning out for clean ups, supporting RiverTrek related activities, staying informed on water policy issues and speaking up for the Apalachicola River, Floodplain and Bay with us! Riverkeeping requires true teamwork and we're sure glad you care about Florida's mighty Apalachicola River. Let's keep putting that care into action.Together, we are Apalachicola Riverkeeper!


For the River,

Cameron, Diane, Georgia and Susan


P.S. Save the Date! Our 2023 Member Meeting will be in Apalachicola, March 25

Giving Tuesday

Today, we celebrate an international day of giving. People worldwide donate to support worthwhile causes. We believe the Apalachicola River, Floodplain and Bay deserve lasting protection and restoration. This Giving Tuesday, please consider a gift to Apalachicola Riverkeeper in support of our work to ensure swimmable, fishable, drinkable water for all.

﻿Thank you!

Chattahoochee Clean Up

Join us for some trash bashing in Chattahoochee at River Landing Park. We'll have refreshments and some fun giveaways. Let's protect the Apalachicola River's aquatic life from plastic and other pollution.


Saturday, December 3

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET

Apalachicola Clean Up

Meet us at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola for our monthly clean up here. Meet a fun group of local "regulars" who find the most interesting debris. We'll bring the refreshments.


Friday, December 16

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET

Hike through Eden

Hike the glorious Garden of Eden trail with us. You'll see the River from high above on this moderate to strenuous 3.7-mile round trip hiking trail through rugged steephead ravines.


Saturday, December 10

RiverTrek Wrap Up


This year’s 100+ mile RiverTrek kayaking trip started and ended in Bristol. You may be wondering, “How could that be?” The short answer is lightning storms. We launched our trip a day later than the planned October 12, due to severe weather warnings. Lightning, strong wind, and tents on sandbars are an unwise mix. As such, on October 13 the RiverTrek team got underway in high spirits at Bristol with some light rain and breezy conditions. Read more

Protecting Wild Places with REI


We are proud to partner with REI in the protection of wild places! The REI Cooperative Action Fund grant will ensure our essential work continues. The recent grand opening activities at the Tallahassee store were simply energizing. We met hundreds of new people (including lots of the new REI team) and we also got to visit with folks familiar to us. Read more

Florida Fall in the Tidal Creeks

The arrival of monarchs and fall wildflowers brings a slow-motion firework display of rich reds, oranges, yellows and purples to the Florida Fall scene. The monochrome monoculture of the tidal marsh offers a stunning contrast to the vibrant yellows of swamp sunflowers weaving through the cordgrass. High tide and low tide constantly snake their way in and out of the creek to exchange nutrients between the river, bay and marsh.

﻿Read more

